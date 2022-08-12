Waco (FOX 44) — The Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo has lined up an impressive group of musicians to perform this year at the Extraco Events Center in Waco.

The fair and rodeo is presented by H-E-B and runs from Thursday, October 6th through Sunday, October 16th. The fun begins at 7 p.m. each night.

The list of performers include:

Oct. 7 – Clay Walker with Jason Boland and The Stragglers

Oct. 8 – Midland with Jonathan Tyler

Oct. 9 Duelo

Oct. 13 – Giovanne & The Hired Guns with Holly Beth

Oct. 14 – Aaron Watson with Tanner Usrey

Oct. 16 – La Fiera de Ojinaga

Organizers are still looking for an artist to perform on Saturday, Oct. 15th.

Giovanne & The Hired Guns

Tickets to the fair and rodeo will be available online beginning September 6th. For more information about this year’s fair, follow this link.