Waco (FOX 44) — Severe storms moving through Central Texas are causing flash flood warnings, power outages, and at least one house fire.

Waco firefighters were dispatched at 11:45 a.m. Thursday to a house on 12304 Micah Drive, and found smoke billowing out of the roof.

They believe a lightning strike caused the fire. o word yet on the extent of the damage or if anyone was injured.

Parkview Christian Academy in Waco says lightning struck an electric pole, knocking out power.

There is no estimate on when service will be restored, so the school asked parents to pick up their children as soon as possible. The school cannot access its phone lines at this time.

FOX 44 News has also received numerous reports of flooded streets in several counties because of the continuous rain that is moving through Central Texas.