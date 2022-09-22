ROBINSON / LORENA, Texas (FOX 44) – Some quick action from several fire departments saved a home from a fast-moving grass fire.

The Robinson Volunteer Fire Department posted on social media that units were dispatched at approximately 1:14pm Wednesday after a report of a possible structure and grass fire. The department says the fire was on Levi Parkway – near the border of the Robinson/Lorena fire jurisdiction. Robinson immediately requested mutual aid from the Lorena Fire Department.



(Courtesy: Robinson Volunteer Fire Department)

Robinson arrived on scene at 1:23 p.m. and reported a fast-moving grass fire, with a shed fully involved. The fire was quickly approaching a residence. A hose line was deployed to protect the residence, and the nearby shed was extinguished. Additional units started arriving on scene to continue extinguishing the fire. Five storage sheds and approximately 60 bales of hay were considered a total loss. The residence was successfully protected from fire damage. No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.

As of 10:13 p.m. Wednesday, eight Robinson VFD personnel were on scene managing a large area of hay which continued to burn.



(Viewer-submitted photos)

The Lorena Fire Department, City of Hewitt Fire Department, Golinda VFD, Lott VFD, Texas A&M Forest Service and Heart of Texas Fire Corps assisted. Over 55 firefighters, both volunteer and paid, were on scene – along with 15 fire apparatus.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.