Woodway (FOX 44/KWKT) — Woodway firefighters made quick work of a house fire Sunday evening.

The fire started just after 7 p.m. on Santa Fe Drive. Firefighters got there in roughly two minutes and quickly put out the flames.

Firefighters were able to rescue a dog that was hiding in the home. They gave him a little oxygen and returned the dog to the family. No other injuries were reported.

Woodway Public Safety Department

No word yet on what caused the fire in the first place.