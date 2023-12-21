WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The holiday season is upon us. This means twinkling lights, festive cheer and a flurry of social gatherings. However, not everyone looks forward to all of the mingling and festive get-togethers.

According to the Mental Health America, social anxiety disorder affects 15 million adults in the U.S. Brandi Solanki is a licensed professional counselor who shares how those who suffer from social anxiety can enjoy the festive season without avoiding the parties altogether. You can hear what Brandi has to say in the video above.

In addition, if you are dealing with social anxiety – know that you’re not alone. If you would like to get in touch with Brandi, you can visit her page at therapyden.com.