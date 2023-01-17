WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – If you would like to learn about what you can do to help prevent human trafficking, Waco’s Methodist Children’s Home (MCH) can help.

The MCH is sponsoring a human trafficking prevention training for its employees, community members and like-minded organizations on Wednesday, January 18, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. The training will be led by Detective Joseph Scaramucci, who is well-known across the United States as an expert in rallying communities and individuals to combat human trafficking.

The training is free, and will be held in the Harrell Memorial Chapel on the MCH Waco campus at 1111 Herring Avenue. A livestream option will also be available for remote participants. The MCH says this learning opportunity is designed to educate and equip community members to combat human trafficking and equip those who serve survivors.

Since Detective Scaramucci created a Human Trafficking Unit in the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, he has conducted sting operations resulting in the arrest of more than 550 sex buyers and 150 individuals for human trafficking and related offenses – which led to the identification of 260 trafficked victims. Scaramucci has also led trainings around the nation on combatting human trafficking.