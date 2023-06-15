WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Six Pyrenees mix puppies were abandoned on the side of a Waco road, and you can help them during their time of need.

Fuzzy Friends Rescue says the puppies were found duct taped in a large box on the side of the road. A man passing by spotted the box and stopped to investigate. The man says had nowhere to keep the dogs.

The organization needed an intake sponsor of $50 for each dog to assist with initial vaccines, microchips and intake exams. A total of $300 would cover intakes for all of them.

Donations were accepted here, and are still being accepted. The organization tells FOX 44 News that the dogs are under quarantine for two to three weeks.

Fuzzy Friends also took the time to send out a heartfelt thanks to all who have donated so far to help the dogs.