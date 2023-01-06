Waco, Tx (FOX44) – UPDATE: Waco Police have confirmed what are believed to be human remains found around Interstate 35 on Friday morning. This is near Baylor University.

Multiple fire units were dispatched to the area of South 9th Street and the I-35 Northbound access road around 10:30 a.m., initially as a rescue call. On arrival, it was changed to a recovery action.

Police have blocked off the access road and are on the scene investigating. No information on the age or gender of the person was immediately available.

FOX 44’s Runako Gee was there as the body was removed from a ravine in the area.

Public information officer Cierra Shipley shared with FOX 44 News that the body has not been identified and that this is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.