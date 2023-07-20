WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Heart of Texas Human Trafficking Coalition and Unbound Now have announced a change in leadership.

In a special event on Tuesday, they announced an important transition and turned over the leadership from Judge Coley and Susan Peters to Liz Buice of the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office and Unbound Now Executive Director Kristi Hayes.

The Heart of Texas Human Trafficking Coalition is a multidisciplinary task force that brings law enforcement, social and legal services agencies together to increase community awareness, increase investigation and to provide trauma-informed services involving human trafficking.