WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The “Code Red” status continues at the Humane Society of Central Texas.

This comes after a Code Red was issued at the end of August. The organization announced on Thursday that max capacity has been reached. After having three days of an extremely heavy intake of 57 dogs, there are four dogs sitting outside with absolutely no kennel space available.

The Humane Society says between 15 to 20 dogs absolutely must be adopted, fostered, or returned to their owners. Its normal hours are Monday through Friday from 11 am – 6 pm and from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday.

The shelter said in a social media post, “We simply cannot lose this battle. These dogs’ lives depend on OUR community stepping up for them. Please come see us at 2032 Circle Road in Waco. Please help us continue our NO-KILL status! It means so very much to our shelter, our beautiful dogs, and this great community.”

If you would like to make a donation to assist the shelter, and to see all available animals, you can visit https://www.humanesocietycentraltexas.org/