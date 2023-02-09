WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Humane Society of Central Texas needs your help to clear its shelter.

The organization said in a statement Thursday afternoon that it scraped by these last few days getting enough dogs out and pushing back dates day to day. It is running out of time and cannot continue pushing back dates.

The Humane Society’s Top 20 has until 8 a.m. Friday. The dogs pictured below, in addition to 17 others will be losing their lives on Friday without the community’s help. The Humane Society says it has to have more kennels cleared than the bare minimum.

The organization says it has to protect its Top 20 most at-risk more than just day by day. If it has one extremely heavy intake day, which it can never anticipate, the organization will run out of time.

All dogs on the list are free to adopt, seniors are always free, and the Humane Society has several adoption sponsorships in order to offer free adoptions.

The Humane Society of Central Texas is located at 2032 Circle Road in Waco. It is open until 6 p.m., but can and will stay late if its turnout is huge.