WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Two different worlds collided for a good cause. Wrestling and animals.

The Humane Society of Central Texas teamed up with the Waco Association of Wrestling to host the “Top Dog Wrestling” fundraiser at Brotherwell Brewing. The non-profit aimed to raise funds and awareness for the programs and services they offer with the event.

This past August, the Humane Society has reached over capacity for the animals they house.

In efforts to give the animals the assistance they need, Community Outreach Manager Mike Gray wants the public to know there are options.

“Educate them on how many awesome dogs we currently have at the shelter and the different programs we have at the shelter, whether it be adoption or fostering dogs or volunteering. There’s a lot of different avenues to get in.”

The event entailed a total of five wrestling matches, meeting pro-wrestlers, music, and a fun atmosphere.

“Everything up here will be family friendly. Uh there won’t be any excessive violence there won’t be any foul language anything like that. Its all going to be PG and fun for the whole family.”

Co-owner and Booker of WAW Emanuel Marran, jumped at the chance to bring a quality show to Brotherwells Brewing but most importantly, he wanted to help the Humane Society receive the support they need.

“Tonight, we hope to get some pets adopted, we hope to get some blankets for the pets, we hope to get money so they can get dog food to family members who may not be able to afford it. And we can just get that to them as well.”

For those who are unsure of attending wrestling events, Pro-Wrestler Caine Carter reassures that it is one big great experience.

“It’s a very different type of entertainment, geared to all ages, kids and adults. So if you’re looking for something new, something exciting, wrestling is the perfect place for you. “

For more information on the Waco Association of Wrestling you can visit here.

For more information on the Humane Society of Central Texas donations and involvement, you can visit here.