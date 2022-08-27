WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Humane Society of Central Texas and the City of Waco Animal Services are in an “absolutely critical capacity situation for medium to large size dogs.”

This is according to a press release issued on Friday from Humane Society of Central Texas Executive Director Kandi Hillyer. She says the Humane Society has reached “Code Red” status again in 2022 – after reaching this status in April. The Shelter is currently housing 210 dogs, and is over-capacity by approximately 30 dogs. There was a huge need for adopters and fosters to show up before 5 p.m. Friday.

Hillyer says the Shelter is wanting any rescues with room for dogs to reach out – as well as anyone with a boarding facility who can help with boarding dogs. Those able to foster a dog for up to two weeks until those dogs leave for their scheduled rescues should also reach out.

Hillyer says this is an urgent plea for assistance from the public to alleviate overcapacity – and that the Shelter is “trying extremely hard to save the lives of these animals, but we simply are out of options.” Dog adoptions are at no charge.

The Shelter will be open until 5 p.m. on Saturday, and will also be open on Sunday (for this week only) from noon until 4 p.m.

The Shelter is located at 2032 Circle Road in Waco. You can view adoptable dogs at https://www.humanesocietycentraltexas.org/.