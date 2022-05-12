WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Humane Society Animal Shelter of Central Texas had two dogs brought in from near Loop 340 & Highway 6. The dogs were picked up by a finder who was not sure if they had been ran over.

Upon inspection, both of the dogs were shot in the legs.

The white Husky mix is being rushed to an outside veterinarian for emergency surgery and will most likely lose at least one leg. The white/black dog is in more stable condition.

If you have any information or know the owners of these dogs, you can contact the Humane Society as soon as possible.

You can make a donation to the Humane Society of Central Texas to support their mission and help provide financial assistance in operational funds.

You can donate through their Facebook or by using this link.

Additionally, if you wish to mail in a donation, you can send it to: HSCTX, 2032 Circle Road, Waco, Texas 76706.