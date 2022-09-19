WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A record number of nearly 150 employers from across the country will be on the Baylor University campus for Career Day.

The university says this event will recruit students for internships and full-time positions after graduation. The event will take place this Wednesday at the Paul L. Foster Campus for Business and Innovation from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Baylor says the event is at full capacity in all areas of for-profit, non-profit and government employers. With the fall season being the primary recruiting season for many employers, this will provide a prime opportunity for students to network with recruiters, to research internships and job opportunities and to follow their calling.

The university says its Career Center staff works year-round to research employers and develop relationships with companies which align with Baylor students’ skills and their desired career paths. These efforts provide more internship and full-time position opportunities for students across campus from all majors and areas of study. Industries represented include media, sports management, film, healthcare and technology.

In addition to companies coming from around the country, a dedicated area of the career fair layout will host employers from Waco and the surrounding area.

Students who register before the event will be able to research the participating employers – and also be searchable themselves by employers.