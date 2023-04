ELM MOTT, Texas (FOX 44) – FOX 44 News received reports of a vehicle accident which caused traffic delays on Interstate 35 – around the Elm Mott area.

The accident occurred early Wednesday afternoon at FM-308. Multiple emergency vehicles were spotted on scene. Travelers were urged to avoid this area. Traffic was diverted to the service road.

(Courtesy: TxDOT)

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.