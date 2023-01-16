WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor University will start its spring semester on Tuesday – while Interstate 35 construction crews will continue work at busy intersections around campus.

According to the university, the particular intersections are around 4th and 5th Streets and 11th/12th Streets as crews complete final construction. Students, faculty and staff should be prepared for traffic impacts as crews bring traffic signals online at these intersections.

These areas are active construction zones, the public is urged to be cautious and alert when driving, walking or biking. Crews are also working to complete remaining projects from MLK Boulevard to 17th Street, including:

Roadway pavement work to complete 5th Street on the west side (toward downtown) of I-35

Small sections of sidewalk paving in various areas

Lane markings for crosswalks and stop bars at intersections

Work at 16th Street and Speight Avenue on the northbound frontage road to complete the intersection

Aesthetic features like pavers, globe lights and landscaping

Wastewater line work on the southbound frontage road between 2nd and 4th streets

Traffic signal work and small sign installations

Baylor says the campus community should also expect intermittent traffic impacts at various times for the work above. If these impacts are significant, the university will continue to keep campus updated.