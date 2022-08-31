McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An early morning crash involving an overturned truck tractor semi-trailer is causing traffic delays.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard tells FOX 44 News that at approximately 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, Troopers responded to a crash on northbound Interstate 35, near Wiggins Road – south of West. A Dodge Ram was towing a recreation vehicle, and crashed into an overturned truck tractor semi-trailer which was blocking all northbound lanes of traffic.

Sgt. Howard says it is believed the truck tractor lost control while driving in the rain and overturned. The driver and passenger of the truck tractor semi-trailer were transported to Baylor Scott and White to be treated for a possible injury. No other injuries have been reported.

Sgt. Howard says all northbound traffic is being diverted at the Wiggins Road exit ramp (Exit #349) to the next entrance ramp. Traffic is expected to be delayed for at least three hours.

This investigation is active and ongoing.