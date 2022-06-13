WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation plans to close the northbound exit for 5th and 4th Streets and University Parks Drive (Exit #335A) to continue work to pave the northbound frontage road.

Crews plan to close the exit nightly, from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., through this Friday. Drivers will be directed to use the exit for 18th and 17th Streets (Exit #334A). Signage will be in place to inform and direct drivers. Schedules are dependent on weather, field conditions and work progress.

Travelers can plan ahead and visit waco4bmap.org for real-time traffic and pedestrian crossing information on Interstate 35 through Waco.