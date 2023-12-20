LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Arrests have been made after a joint law enforcement take-down on a stolen vehicle resulted in a pursuit on Interstate 35.

The Lacy Lakeview Police Department says the events took place early Wednesday morning. The Bellmead Police Department, Waco Police Department, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Hillsboro Department of Public Safety and Hill County Sheriff’s Office also assisted.

According to an arrest affidavit, a Lacy Lakeview Police officer was chatting with an individual online on Tuesday night. The individual said they were in possession of a stolen 2021 Dodge Charger. The individual told the officer that the vehicle was stolen, and that he wanted $2,500 for the car. A license plate was found for the vehicle, with the stolen status confirmed.

The affidavit says the officer met with the individual at 1705 N Interstate 35 in Bellmead at 11:38 p.m., where a multi-agency group of law enforcement officers were waiting. The officers attempted to contain the vehicle using their marked patrol vehicles.

The red Dodge Charger accelerated towards officers, left the paved surface of the parking lot and attempted to evade officers by getting back on I-35.

Multiple officers pursued the vehicle, according to the affidavit, when it turned off its lights and reached speeds over 150 mph while attempting to evade.

According to the affidavit, the pursuit entered the territory of the Hillsboro Police Department and the Hill’s County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was brought to a stop on northbound I-35 at Mile Marker #371. The driver and passenger of the Charger were removed from the vehicle.

The driver has been identified as 17-year-old Adrian Garcia, according to the affidavit. The passenger was a minor who was transported to the Bill Logue Detention Center.

Garcia was taken into custody and transported to the Lacy Lakeview Police Department, then to the McLennan County Jail. His bond is set at $10,000.