Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – Traffic on southbound I-35 slowed to a crawl near the Bellmead-Lacy Lakeview line Tuesday morning after a traffic crash blocked all of the southbound traffic lanes.

The crash occurred about 7:15 a.m.

All southbound lanes were blocked north of Loop 340 and traffic was diverted onto the southbound access road.

The backup was estimated at two miles.

TXDOT early on estimated it would take two to four hours to clear the wreck.