WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District will be closing all Interstate 35E southbound mainlanes to perform sign and structure installation.

TxDOT says that crews will close I-35E southbound, from north of FM-2959 to Highway 77. Southbound traffic will be directed to Exit #374, routed to eastbound FM-2959 to Highway 77 and will reenter at I-35 southbound after Highway 77.

Closures are planned to be active from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday, weather permitting.

TxDOT is encouraging travelers to buckle up, mind their speed and eliminate all distractions driving through work zones.