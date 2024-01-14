Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — For those making work or everyday outings in the cold weather this week, preparedness is key to staying safe and in control behind the wheel.

Central Texas Driving School Owner and Director Tanya Dansky says one of the most important things you can do is to take your time.

“We just encourage people to stay at home, if at all possible. If not always leave a good following distance behind that person in front of you because you need to recognize that your tires are not going to respond as quickly as they would in normal conditions,” Dansky says.

She also advises people to drive below the speed limit and avoid bridges and overpasses because they freeze faster than roads insulated by the ground. Dansky says you should avoid using cruise control and also limit distractions, such as the radio and mobile phones.

General Manager of Kish Complete Car Center David Derosier says drivers should familiarize themselves with their vehicle’s safety features. He said too many people make a mistake when trying to de-ice their cars.

“No hot water near anything that is frozen, whether it be a door handle or the door gasket just to seal it. Definitely not near the glass. It will shatter a windshield, shatter a door glass when you take hot water and hit that cold glass,” Derosier says.

Another important thing is keep an eye on your tire pressure, which may drop this week. You can check your car’s optimum tire pressure on the inside of the driver’s side door.

Both vehicle experts recommend getting up in enough time before work to defrost your car doors, allowing time to heat up your car, and to drive slowly.