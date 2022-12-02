Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A McLennan County grand jury has returned indictments against a Waco man and woman in a case referred by CPS in September.

John Paul Salinas was named in two counts of continuous sexual assault of a young child, one count of sexual assault of a child, one count of displaying harmful material to a minor and seven counts of indecency with a child by contact.

John Paul Salinas.

Monika Ursula Salinas was named in three counts of endangering a child.

Monika Ursula Salinas.

CPS made the referral to Waco Police on September 13. Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley quoted the referral as stating that John was accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child around 2018 or 2019. At the time of the alleged incidents, the child was under ten years old.

Detectives reported learning of other incidents alleged to have occurred in 2018 – where a second female child was made to touch him inappropriately and watch porn when that child was under the age of 13.

Police say they were told a third child was also involved in inappropriate behavior with the suspect – with that child under the age of ten at the time of the incident.

Police said Monika was made aware of possible previous incidents of abuse and continued to allow the suspect to be alone with the children.

John has remained in the McLennan County Jail since being arrested on November 10. Monika bonded out prior to the grand jury indictment.