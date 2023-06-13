LORENA, Texas (FOX 44/KWKKT) — Indoor farming giant BrightFarms is planting its roots here in Central Texas.

Providing Lorena and surrounding areas, fresh produce grown in computer controlled greenhouses.

New York based BrightFarms company is expanding its growing facilities into Texas with a massive new indoor hydroponics greenhouse hub.

A farming style that requires less land and water that is closer to the consumers.

The farm will offer clean and pesticide free grown leafy greens that will be sold to local grocery stores once harvested.

Lorena Mayor Tommy Ross shares why this is a beneficial collaboration for the community.

“BrightFarms approached us about being a partner. And this is not something that we figured out where the land was, and then we’re leaving them alone. They literally want to be a partner with us. They want to partner with our city, our school and our citizens. And we’re very particular about who comes into the city arena. And this was a great fit for us,” says Mayor Ross.

Today leaders with BrightFarms broke ground at the Lorena construction site.

Celebrating the 8 acres of land they will build on first, with hopes to expand to 32 acres in the near future.

The business anticipates creating roughly 250 jobs in the agriculture sector upon completion and plans to grow an estimated 35 million plus produce a year.

BrightFarms Chief Operating Officer John Shaffer shares they are in Lorena to be collaborators and not competitors.

“We’re not just putting a building on the ground here in Lorena that we’re actually part of the community. So we like and think it’s very important for us to work with the local officials as well as the community that we’re putting our farm into to be able to build that relationship for our long term,” says Shaffer.