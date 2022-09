McGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – At least one injury has been reported in a McGregor vehicle crash.

The McGregor Volunteer Fire Department Motor says it happened at the south city limits on Tuesday morning – on Highway 317. Police were dispatched to the scene at approximately 7:29 a.m. Two vehicles were involved.

The highway is currently closed. A helicopter has been called in for airlift.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.