McLennan County, Tx (FOX44) – A 25-year-old man is being held on intoxication manslaughter charges following a Saturday night traffic crash east of Bellmead. The crash left two people dead and two others injured.

Isaias Martinez-Resendez, who jail records shows with a local address near Axtell in McLennan County, was arrested as Department of Public Safety troopers investigated the crash. An arrest affidavit stated the trooper at the scene of the crash discovered an odor of alcohol, conducted a series of field sobriety tests and later had blood drawn at a local hospital.

Crash reports said troopers responded to the crash on Highway 84, near Boys Ranch Road northeast of Bellmead, about 9:10 p.m. Saturday. The report indicated a 2012 Dodge Ram 3500 traveling eastbound was driven onto the shoulder of the highway and crashed into a 2013 Honda Accord which was stopped on the shoulder. After the collision, both vehicles traveled down a steep embankment.

The rear seat passengers of the Honda – identified as 30-year-old Carlos Garcia, of Mexico, and 21-year-old Elsa Lopez-Villa, of Waco – were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and front-seat passenger of the Honda were taken to Baylor Scott & White in Waco in critical condition.

Martinez-Resendez was also taken to the hospital for medical clearance, then transported to the McLennan County Jail – where he remained on Tuesday. He is charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.

Martinez-Resendez’s bond was set at $50,000 on these two charges – but was also held without bond on a separate immigration detainer.