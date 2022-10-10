Waco, Tx (Fox44) – Ironman and Ironman 70.3 are coming back to Waco on October 15th & 16th with two triathlon races.

Athletes from all over the country will journey down the Brazos River and travel through the Texas countryside of rural Waco. Because of the extensive journey, these athletes will be taking, there will be impacts on traffic along certain roadways.



Ironman will bring approximately 2,500 competitors and 10,000 visitors to Waco, and the event

organizers have secured 100 patrol officers to control intersections to ensure traffic proceeds

safely and efficiently. Impacted roads and street closures are below:

Complete Road Closures:

• University Parks Drive/Cameron Park Drive (Franklin Avenue to Mouth of the Bosque in

Cameron Park)

• Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. (Washington Avenue to Lake Shore Drive – MLK, Jr.

Blvd. is expected to be open from 3 p.m. on Saturday through 8 a.m. on Sunday)

• Washington Avenue Bridge

China Spring Area periodic delays:

(Not complete road closures, please allow extra travel time along these routes).

Timelines:

Saturday

• Saturday delays are expected to begin between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. and continue until

approximately 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with peak delays at intersections between 8:30 a.m. and

10:30 a.m.

Sunday

• Sunday delays are expected to begin between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. and continue until

approximately 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., with peak delay times at intersections between 10 a.m.

and Noon.

Roads & Intersections Affected:

Expect delays at the following intersections in China Spring. Roads will remain open for

vehicular access, and officers will direct traffic as soon as possible.

• MLK, Jr. Blvd. and Lake Shore Drive

• China Spring Road and Steinbeck Bend Drive

• China Spring Road and Flat Rock Road

• Yankie Road and North River Crossing (FM 185)

• North River Crossing (FM 185) will be closed to one lane crossing over the N. Bosque

River bridge. The event will utilize a pilot car to assist as athletes safely pass.

• Bend of the Bosque and China Spring Road

• China Spring Road and Talbert Ranch Road/Bob Johnson Road

• Old China Spring Road and Culpepper Lane

• Wortham Bend Road (bikers crossing)

• Wortham Bend Road and Petit Road

• Steinbeck Bend Drive and Rock Creek Road

Travel Options:

• University Parks Drive from Franklin Avenue to Mouth of the Bosque will be closed

Saturday and Sunday. Citizens can access Cameron Park points of interest, such as

Northern Gateway and Lover’s Leap from N. 19th Street.

• Washington Avenue from 3rd Street to MLK, Jr. Blvd. will be closed Saturday and

Sunday. Parking will be available at Heritage Square, City Hall, Franklin Avenue/5th

Street garage, and downtown public lots.

• Herring Avenue between 4th Street and MLK, Jr. Blvd will be open to vehicles.

Motorists can cross Herring Avenue but cannot turn right or left on MLK, Jr. Blvd.

• MLK, Jr. Blvd will be closed from Franklin Avenue to Lake Shore Drive Saturday and

Sunday. The road is expected to be open from 3 p.m. on Saturday through 8 a.m. on

Sunday. Additional closures are expected from Franklin Avenue to BUS 77/La Salle

Avenue.

• Lake Shore Drive will be open, and bikers will use one lane between MLK, Jr.

Blvd/Steinbeck Bend Drive and N. 19th Street. Vehicles can access Lake Shore Drive

and N. 19th Street in both directions.

• N. 19th Street and China Spring Road are accessible and open to vehicles in both

directions. Athletes will utilize one traffic lane. Expect delays at intersections along both

roadways.

• Steinbeck Bend Drive will remain open for vehicular access. All residential

neighborhoods along Steinbeck Bend Drive will be forced to turn right. Residents in

Keys Creek can access China Spring via Steinbeck Bend Drive and right on China Spring

Road or downtown via Steinbeck Bend Drive and left on China Spring Road. Residents

in the Riverbend Division can access China Spring or downtown via Steinbeck Bend

Drive to Lake Shore Drive.

Race Route in China Spring:

Ironman participants will utilize the residential roadways listed below. Motorists should follow

the rules of the road while traveling along routes.

• Flat Rock Road

• Tree Lake Drive

• Arnett Road

• Yankie Road

• N. River Crossing

(FM 185)

• Eichelberger Crossing

• Lady Bird Lane

• HWY 6

• Baylor Camp Road

• Meandering Way

• Coopers Crossing Road

• Old Ranch Road

• Bend of the Bosque

• China Spring Road (FM 1637)

• Old China Spring Road

• Talbert Ranch Rd./Bob Johnson Rd.

• Culpepper Lane

• Quail Haven Road

• Wortham Bend Road

• Petit Road

• Pioneer Parkway

• Horse Bend Road

• Horseshoe Bend Road

• Rock Creek Rd./N. Rock Creek Rd.

For questions concerning the Ironman traffic impact, email the Parks and Recreation Department

at outdoorevents@wacotx.gov .