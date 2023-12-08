WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Dr. Pepper Museum is inviting the public to deck the halls and light up the night!

The Museum is hosting “A Dr Pepper Christmas” from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Friday. Visitors can expect to see a snow machine, live music, Liquid Lab shows, family-friendly games in the Courtyard, holiday and soda-themed crafts, raffles, a gift shop pop-up, and more!

The event will also serve hot Dr. Pepper as a holiday treat! There will be a children’s reading corner, courtesy of the Waco Public Library.

Who knows? You might even get a chance to see Santa Claus!

A Dr Pepper Christmas is a free event sponsored by Premier ER +Urgent Care. There are also selected ticketed experiences:

Holiday Make-A-Soda: https://drpeppermuseum.com/holiday-mas/

Holiday Taste-A-Soda: https://drpeppermuseum.com/holiday-tas/