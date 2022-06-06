WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – If you’re looking for a job, chances are you don’t have to look far.

Currently, the number of jobs available exceeds the amount of people looking for work, meaning if you need a job there is one for you. But why are we seeing this trend?

“About 115,000 people out of the workforce. But those are people that were either at or approaching retirement age,” says Charley Ayres with Workforce Solutions of Central Texas

As central Texas continues to grow, we’re seeing a higher demand for jobs.

“It’s a little bit of the same situation with retail and food service, as population grows more people look for retail services, more people are eating out. So it’s an exponential problem,” says Ayres.

Many factors are contributing to the current labor shortages, such as finding affordable childcare.

“Have child care programs, with scholarships available that will provide the cost of child care for single parents that are actively seeking employment,” says Ayres.

Charley Ayres with Workforce Solutions says, they also assist those looking to hire.

“So if the employers have employees that may just need to up skill a little bit. But, the employers may not have the funds to provide that training. There are training grants that can help those individuals get trained,” says Ayres.

While the number of job openings are high, Ayres says it’s not something to be concerned about.

“Pre-pandemic numbers were like 3.8% unemployment. I will tell you that’s, that’s kind of a tricky number because that’s only measuring people that have applied for unemployment and are actively seeking a job,” says Ayres.