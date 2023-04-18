McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bellmead Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect related to a bank jugging case.

The department says the events occurred on April 15 – when the victim cashed a check at the Bank of America in Waco, and then came to the QuikTrip in Bellmead for gas before heading home to Hillsboro.

(Courtesy: Bellmead Police Department)

Police say that while the victim was inside of the QuikTrip, the suspect who appeared to be following the victim forced entry into the victim’s vehicle and stole the bank envelope. The suspect got away with over $900.

Bellmead Police say the suspect is driving a white Nissan Murano. If anyone recognizes the suspect in the photo above, they can contact Sgt. Rendon with information at 254-799-0251, regarding case number 23-00307.