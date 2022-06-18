WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — Thousands of people celebrated Juneteenth at Family Fun Day at the Brazos Park Saturday.

Juneteenth Family Fun Day cofounder Edward Graham says today’s celebration and this holiday weekend are about freedom and independence.

“We want people to come out here, celebrate the culture, celebrate the independence,” Graham said.

Graham’s founding partner Sophia Strother wants people to understand this holiday is not just for the Black or African American community.

“Celebrating our freedom is everybody’s celebration,” Strother said.

She says this is a multicultural event celebrating the cohesiveness of American culture.



“To really celebrate the accomplishments of African Americans and what we’ve meant to this culture of American culture,” Strother said. “The fact is, it took all of us for America to be the powerhouse that it is.”

Celebrating Juneteenth is celebrating the true history of American culture, Strother says.

“African Americans literally helped lay the foundation for this country,” Strother said. “And so there’s no history book, there’s no books that can be taken away or given to you to erase that very fundamental fact.”

Not only is this an opportunity to gather and celebrate freedom, but also a time to share resources with one another.

Strother says African Americans are most at risk for things like sexual assault, human trafficking or domestic violence.

“This gives us a wonderful environment to be able to share great resources,” Strother said.

Another important impact of this holiday is granting scholarships through the Mr. And Mrs. Juneteenth pageant.

“That makes us glad like we’re able to impact families and lives,” Strother said.

This is the 10th year for the event, and the cofounders hope more organizations and businesses will get involved in the years ahead.