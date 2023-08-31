Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 54th District Court Jury deliberated only a short time before finding Elijah Jamal Craven guilty of the September 10, 2019 shooting death of 17-year-old Aquarius Tyrone McPhaul. District Attorney Josh Tetens said Craven has asked that a judge rather than the jury determine his punishment.

Final arguments were heard Thursday morning after the defense rested Wednesday without calling any witnesses.

Craven was only 17 years old himself at the time of the murder. He is 21 now.

Waco Police said the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 2900 block of South 4th Street. His body was discovered by a Baylor University employee. The victim was a student at the McLennan County Challenge Academy.

Daezion Watkins was also arrested in connection with McPhaul’s death.

Police at the time said they suspected the shooting was gang-related.