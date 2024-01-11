Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – A 53-year-old man was found guilty of trafficking a young girl and sexually abusing her on multi-state trucking trips.

The 54th District Court Jury deliberated less than two hours before finding Larry Wayne Carter guilty. The trial started earlier this week. The punishment phase of the trial was to continue on Thursday afternoon.

Carter’s arrest in September 2022 came as a result of a woman reporting that she was sexually assaulted multiple times when she was between the ages of eight and 14, with many of the incidents occurring while the two were traveling across the state and in Oklahoma. This resulted in the trafficking charge.

A police statement at the time of the arrest said Carter was already a registered sex offender when the 2022 outcry was made because of a separate incident involving a yet another previous victim under the age of 13.

Carter was allowed to bond out following his initial arrest, but was taken back into custody for violating the conditions of his bond after reported being seen around other children.

Waco Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said the new arrest came for alleged repeated violations of the conditions of his bond, including living at a residence he was barred from living in and failing to comply with registration requirements. This came along with the accusations of being around children.

Since the second arrest, Carter has remained in the McLennan County Jail with his bond set at $500,000.