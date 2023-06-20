Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Jury selection was expected to be completed on Tuesday in the murder trial of 29-year-old Courtney Washington taking place in Waco’s 19th District Court.

Washington is charged in the July 13, 2020 shooting death of 50-year-old Larry Bryant. Bryant was found shot in an apartment at 2601 Sanger Avenue when police responded to a call of a reported “man down.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police learned that an argument between two men preceded the deadly shooting, and were able to identify Washington as a suspect.

Washington was arrested and booked into the McLennan County Jail the same day, and has remained there ever since with his bond set at $250,000 on the murder charge.