Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Jury selection began Monday in the 19th District Court murder trial of David Earl Johnson, accused in the beating death of a family member.

Johnson was arrested shortly after the February 2020 incident at a home in the 1200 block of East Calhoun Street.

Waco Police said there was some kind of argument at this location which became violent – with another man being bludgeoned with a hammer.

Johnson has remained in the McLennan County Jail since being booked in February 11, 2020.

Jail records indicate he is also being held on charges of assault bodily injury and aggravated assault with serious bodily injury out of Tarrant County and on a parole violation warrant.