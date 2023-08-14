Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Jury selection began Monday in the 19th District Court Criminal Solicitation trial of Seth Andrew Sutton, who had been accused along with Waco attorney Chelsea Tijerina of trying to hire someone to kill Tijerina’s ex-husband.

Both were arrested in May of 2020 and indicted on the charges later that year. Both had posted bond and had been released after their arrest, but Tijerina was killed in a motorcycle crash in Hays County in May of 2021.

Chelsea Tijerina

A visiting judge will hear the case which is being prosecuted by assistants from the Attorney General’s office.

An arrest affidavit filed in the case indicated a Texas Ranger met with an undercover investigator with the Waco Police Department on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The investigator said that on May 14th, he met with a man identified as Sutton, who he accused of soliciting him to plan the murder of the ex-husband of Tijerina.

The affidavit stated on May 20, 2020 Sutton told him he would either acquire or help acquire a firearm to be used in the murder and that he would help the would-be killer financially to leave town after the job was done.

The undercover investigator stated he met with Sutton and Chelsea Tijerina the next day to continue to discuss planning the venture, with the affidavit stating Tijerina provided specific information about the planned victim`s residence and how to successfully carry out the murder.

The affidavit stated the two suspects provided a timeline for the murder, as well as setting up alibis.

The affidavit stated that on Friday, May 22, the undercover investigator was provided $300 to purchase a firearm.

A warrant was obtained, and the pair was arrested.