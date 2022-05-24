McGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – A 16-year-old suspect in a McGregor shooting which resulted in his sister’s boyfriend in critical condition turned himself in to the Bellmead Police Department on Tuesday.

McGregor Police Lieutenant Ron McCurry tells FOX 44 News that the boy’s name has not been released because he is being charged as a juvenile.

19-year-old Lane Weiss was shot by the suspect around 7:00 p.m. Friday. He is at a Waco hospital after he was shot three to four times in the back, elbow and knee in the 300 block of North Harrison Street in McGregor.

Lt. McCurry says a second suspect was arrested on Tuesday morning. She has been identified as 17-year-old Esmeralda-Martinez Santiago. She will be charged as an adult accomplice, and is reportedly charged with aggravated assault and deadly conduct.

