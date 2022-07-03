WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — It’s not uncommon for kids to set up a lemonade stand, but they often do it to earn money for themselves.

For Kash Hicks, he is doing it to help his mom.

“I wanted to help my mom because she can’t work, and I wanted to help her,” Hicks said.

He says he loves everything about her.

“She’s beautiful,” Hicks said. “She is funny. She’s nice.”

Through the obstacles they have faced, they have come together. One obstacle being in February when Hick’s mom, Amber Cleveland, was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I never expected him to even know what cancer meant, let alone how to respond to it,” Cleveland said. “He stepped up. He’s nine years old, and he paid the electric bill this month.”

Her kids have stepped up to help her and make sure she is okay throughout this journey. Hick’s lemonade stand is just one example of that.

“They make sure that I’m okay, and that is hard as a mom because it’s always been my job to take care of them, and to watch them take care of me is kind of like, wow,” Cleveland said.

Despite the challenges, her kids are her motivation to keep going and to fight.

“Every morning is a struggle to get out of bed,” Cleveland said. “I think that if I wasn’t a mom and if I didn’t have them, I don’t know that I would be able to it.”

Knowing he is helping his mom makes me feel really happy, he says.

Amber says her son has a generous, giving heart, always wanting to give to others.

“He’s so genuine,” Cleveland said. “He’s so authentic and just really sure of who he is at such a young age. He is always thinking about somebody else, always. He’s just going to be a game changer in the future.”

Hicks had his first lemonade stand about a week ago, and people continuously showed up including local police officers.

“It turned into an all day thing,” Cleveland said. “And people kept showing up. We’re still getting requests for him to have a lemonade stand.”

Hicks will be having another lemonade stand for his mom Saturday July 9 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at 703 N old Robinson Road, Robinson, TX 76706.

You can also donate on Venmo to @Amber-Cleveland-10 or Cash App to $ayoung070420 or to any Educators Credit Union in Central Texas C/O Amber Young.

“He makes me really proud to know that this is what I get to leave behind,” Cleveland said.