WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A Killeen man was sentenced in a Waco federal court to 97 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The United States Department of Justice says that according to court documents, 34-year-old Eric Darnell Johnson sold cocaine to dozens of individuals within Killeen. This includes servicemembers and civilians associated with the Department of the Army.

A search warrant of Johnson’s residence led to the seizure of approximately 200 grams of cocaine, methamphetamine and synthetic narcotics. Law enforcement officials also recovered more than 20 firearms from Johnson’s residence – three of which were discovered to have been stolen.

The DoJ says this case was investigated by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division, the Bell County Organized Crime Unit and the Killeen Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mary Kucera prosecuted the case.