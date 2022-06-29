WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – 29-year-old Darius Letrayal King, of Killeen, was sentenced to 427 months for carjacking and armed robberies of local stores.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, King, along with his codefendant – 51-year-old Corey Labon Jackson, also of Killeen – committed armed robberies of a 7-Eleven and a Family Dollar store in January 2020.

King drove Jackson to the stores and provided him a firearm while Jackson robbed the stores at gunpoint. On January 3, 2020, King also committed a carjacking – taking a vehicle at gunpoint from an acquaintance.

On March 10, 2022, King was found guilty by a federal jury sitting in Waco of one count of Carjacking; three

counts of Brandishing a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence; two counts of Interference

with Commerce by Robbery; and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. King has

remained in federal custody since his arrest on January 8, 2020.

On February 22, 2022, Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of Interference with Commerce by Robbery and

one count of Brandishing a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence. On May 18, 2022,

Jackson was sentenced to a total of 144 months in prison. Jackson has remained in federal custody since his

arrest on January 8, 2020.

The FBI and the Killeen Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit, with invaluable assistance from the Temple

Police Department, investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Frazier prosecuted the case.