WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network’s (HOTBHN) Klaras Center for Families (KCF) Juvenile Justice Program is making Central Texas youth a priority.

HOTBHN recently hosted the McLennan County Texas Youth Sequential Intercept Model Mapping Workshops for juvenile-based community partners, law enforcement agencies, and mental health professionals. The workshops are a day and a half of strategic planning tailored to specific community needs. They workshops are constructed to bring together key participants to explore how behavioral health and juvenile justice systems cross in serving youth with mental illnesses, substance use disorders and intellectual developmental disabilities.

HOTBHN Juvenile Justice Program Director Shemeca Pettis shares her thoughts on bringing the SIM mapping to its six-county catchment area, “I see continued diverse, productive, growing SIM Mapping-focused collaborations with like-minded people, not only within our local partnerships but also with other collaborators in the community where gaps are being bridged and strengthened.”

Pettis said these changes could take time and effort and can start by implementing more innovative and efficient processes, increasing opportunities for success, contributions, and commitment and improving communication through fostering positive relationships within the community.

HOTBHN says that although another workshop may not be held for McLennan County in the future, the company is working towards bringing SIM Mapping workshops to the rest of Central Texas counties.

The Heart of Texas Klaras Center for Families provides Child and Adolescent Behavioral Health Services and offers assistance and support to families in a six-county catchment area – including McLennan, Bosque, Hill, Falls, Limestone and Freestone counties.

For information on KCF services, you can visit hotbhn.org or call 254-752-7889.