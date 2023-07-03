WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Children needing services through the Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network’s (HOTBHN) Klaras Children’s Center Early Childhood Development (ECI) program have received a major boost with a $10,000 grant.

According to the HOTBHN, the Raymond Alford Trust is based in Houston and has strong ties to the Freestone and Limestone Counties in Central Texas. The award was announced on June 28.

The Raymond Alford Trust was established by Raymond and Virginia Alford, who resided in Teague. The Trust was established in honor of their son, Ronnie, who was severely disabled and used a wheelchair throughout his entire life. As Raymond neared the end of his life in 1995, his love for Ronnie, who passed away in 1989, placed a desire in his heart to help the needy children within the Freestone and Limestone Counties.

The HOTBHN provides ECI services through the Klaras Children’s Center (KCC). This unit is staffed with Early Intervention Specialists, Occupational Therapists, Physical Therapists and Speech and Language Pathologists. Children ages birth through three years who are developmentally delayed or have medical conditions are served. Services are primarily delivered in “natural environments,” such as the child’s home or childcare setting. Over 800 children receive early intervention services throughout the year.

For more information, you can call (254) 297-7089.