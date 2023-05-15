Lacy Lakeview, Tx (FOX44) – A 51-year-old man is facing felony charges after accusations of throwing a knife into his cousin’s face during an argument.

Donald Carl Gregory was arrested by McLennan County Sheriff’s deputies following the incident on Sunday night. Deputies were sent to the 3900 block of Pecan Lane in the area bordering Lacy Lakeview and Waco around 9:41 p.m. on a report of an active disturbance in progress. When they arrived, they found the victim with an injury below his left eye.

An arrest affidavit stated that the victim was in an argument with his cousin – when the man pulled a knife and was advancing on him in what was described as a threatening manner. Donald Gregory was accused of then throwing the knife, striking his cousin in the face “placing him in fear of serious bodily injury or death.”

Deputies conducted interviews at the scene, with the arrest affidavit stating that Gregory voluntarily gave a statement about the incident – saying it was because “his cousin made him mad.”

Gregory was taken into custody without further incident and was transported to the McLennan County Jail – where he was booked in under a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond had not been set as of Monday afternoon.