Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — A 17-year-old La Vega High School student is facing charges that he made threats to attack the school. Calix Hart Harabedoff faces a Terroristic Threat charge.

According to a arrest complaint, three female students told La Vega Assistant Principal Corey McAdams that Harabedoff told them they should all be ready to run because he was going to shoot up the school. They told the assistant principal that they believed he was serious.

McAdams said he would conduct a threat assessment on the student and speak with the teen’s grandmother. The school sent Harabedoff home for three days and placed him in a Disiplinary Alternative Education Program (DAEP) when he returned.

La Vega ISD Police arrested Harabedoff on Monday and held him on a $2,000 bond. He was released the next day after posting bond.