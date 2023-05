WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – All the rain we have seen in the last couple of weeks is beginning to pay off!

Lake Waco’s water level is up slightly – now, it is only a little under nine feet low. Waco is still in Stage Two drought conditions, which means no watering between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Odd-numbered addresses water on Tuesdays and Saturdays, even-numbered water on Wednesdays and Sundays and businesses can water on Mondays and Fridays.