LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (FOX 44) – 3 people have died in a tragic fire that started late Sunday night at an apartment building in Lacy Lakeview. The Northgate Apartment building collapsed but the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Seeing the devastation on loved ones and survivors’ faces is absolutely heartbreaking. Austin Davis and Rheannon Rivero lived on the first floor. At the beginning of the fire Austin says people jumped out of their windows to escape the flames, but it was too late for some.

“There was screaming and screaming and screaming for like five, 6 minutes. And then it just went quiet and you could just hear crackling,” says Davis.

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the deadly fire. The building held 16 units, home to just over 30 people.

Lacy Lakeview Fire Chief Cody Newman says, “We’re going to be out here aiding the fire marshal’s office. There’s still a lot of hot spots. There is a total building collapse, so there’s a lot of fire in between the floors where they came down on each other.”

The American Red Cross came early this morning to provide immediate assistance and emotional support to survivors.

Ambulances took 4 or 5 people to the hospital, Fire Chief Newman says small pockets of fire continued to burn throughout the day, “any time there’s loss of life and loss of property and when you have so much at one time, this is pretty hard.”

Austin Davis Go Fund Me: click here