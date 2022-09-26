LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (FOX 44) – Lacy Lakeview Police says a pair of units were struck on Saturday by a driver who “failed to notice them.”

The department says officers closed off a road to let a helicopter come in for an emergency medical transport. A citizen did not see two units blocking the road, and struck both of them. The department says that no one was inside of either patrol unit, and no injuries were reported.



(Courtesy: Lake Lakeview Police Department)

The department reminded the public to be alert and aware of surroundings when traveling on the road.