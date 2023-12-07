LACY LAKEVIEW / WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Lacy Lakeview Police Department is raising awareness on recent vehicle burglaries, and how you can avoid being a victim.

Chief Jeron Barnett issued a public safety advisory on Wednesday, saying citizens around the Waco area have had their vehicles stolen, with some stolen at gunpoint.

Lacy Lakeview PD officers are asking the public to be vigilant, and to pay attention to surroundings as you get in and out of your vehicles – particularly at places of business and at public parking lots.

Chief Barnett says to not leave vehicles running or unlocked when visiting anywhere, regardless of how much time it takes for you to get back to your vehicle.

The department says that if you are involved in any of these situations: