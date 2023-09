WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Although we saw some rain over the weekend, Central Texas lake levels continue to drop.

Lake Waco is almost twelve feet down, after being nine feet down last month. None of the immediate area lakes have recovered from the low levels experienced last summer.

Low levels have triggered water restrictions of varying levels. Caution has been advised for recreational lake users regarding submerged obstacles that will be much closer to the surface than usual.